Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 87,424 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,908,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,424 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 1.09% of Webster Financial worth $72,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 88.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after buying an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $84,632,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 107.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,140 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Webster Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE WBS opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.