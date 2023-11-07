Wasatch Advisors LP Trims Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,591,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,105 shares during the period. Floor & Decor makes up 1.6% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $269,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period.

Shares of FND opened at $77.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.07. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $116.03.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FND. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.28.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

