Wasatch Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,187,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,248 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in AZEK were worth $66,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,806,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,005,000 after acquiring an additional 192,480 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in AZEK by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 120,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in AZEK by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 393,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after buying an additional 94,005 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 3.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 491,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,173,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,669.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,450 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AZEK from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on AZEK from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.28.

AZEK Stock Down 2.2 %

AZEK stock opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $34.96.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $387.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

