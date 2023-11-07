Wasatch Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,366 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 2.06% of Installed Building Products worth $82,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Installed Building Products by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Installed Building Products by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $77,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,189.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Installed Building Products stock opened at $122.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $158.18.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Articles

