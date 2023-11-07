Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.52-$3.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $807.00 million-$832.75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $906.36 million.

Waters Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE WAT opened at $252.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90. Waters has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $353.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. TheStreet cut shares of Waters from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $307.50.

Institutional Trading of Waters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Waters by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Waters by 39.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

