Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Guggenheim

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wayfair from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Wayfair from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Wayfair from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.47. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $90.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 3.20.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $703,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,753,970.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $68,467.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,080.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $703,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,753,970.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,295 shares of company stock worth $3,692,464. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

