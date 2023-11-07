West Shore Bank Corp. (WSSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

West Shore Bank Stock Performance

WSSH opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. West Shore Bank has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12.

About West Shore Bank

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit.

