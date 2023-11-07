West Shore Bank Corp. (WSSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.
West Shore Bank Stock Performance
WSSH opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. West Shore Bank has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12.
About West Shore Bank
