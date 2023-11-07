Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.84. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $85.94.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.071 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 117.58%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

