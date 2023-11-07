Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Free Report) by 2,063.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,110 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 3.25% of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TETE. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,474,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,544,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,490,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 163,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. 38.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition alerts:

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Price Performance

TETE opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Profile

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.