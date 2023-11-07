Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRAC – Free Report) by 161.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,459 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Broad Capital Acquisition worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRAC. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,245,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,945,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,442,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,846,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,305,000.

Broad Capital Acquisition Price Performance

BRAC stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

About Broad Capital Acquisition

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

