Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTMA. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 95,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

WTMA opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

About Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

