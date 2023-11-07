Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $2.19 Million in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 206,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 2.27% of Finnovate Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 127.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 682,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 382,920 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Finnovate Acquisition by 77.3% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 491,262 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Finnovate Acquisition by 84.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Finnovate Acquisition by 679.7% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 761,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 663,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Finnovate Acquisition by 7.1% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 313,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 20,841 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finnovate Acquisition Stock Performance

FNVT opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69.

Finnovate Acquisition Company Profile

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

