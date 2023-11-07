Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TMT Acquisition were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMTCU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Atlas Merchant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000.

TMT Acquisition stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. TMT Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $11.05.

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

