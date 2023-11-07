Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 114,123 Shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Free Report) by 101.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,123 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valuence Merger Corp. I were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth $100,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth $130,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the first quarter worth $223,000. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valuence Merger Corp. I alerts:

Valuence Merger Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMCA opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a business in Asia that is developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.