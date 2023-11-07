Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 199,348 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 563.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199,348 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 51,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 439,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 93,423 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $9.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

