Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 210,049 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Free Report) by 576.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,049 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $11.01.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

