Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 45,397 Shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,397 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of The New America High Income Fund worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $66,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 56.3% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

HYB opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

The New America High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About The New America High Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

