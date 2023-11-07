Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Free Report) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,165 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,137,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of AES by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 282,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,285,000 after purchasing an additional 188,799 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AES by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AES by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 58,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AES by 974.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 51,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Performance

NYSE:AESC opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $104.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.77.

AES Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $1.7188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%.

In other AES news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About AES

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.