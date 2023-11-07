Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 3,681 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of General American Investors worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Elequin Securities LLC lifted its stake in General American Investors by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in General American Investors by 8,939.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAM stock opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.96.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

In related news, VP Eugene S. Stark purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $183,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General American Investors news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,558.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,745.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,893 shares of company stock worth $186,982 in the last 90 days. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

