Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 8,545 Shares of Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,545 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 2.17% of Canna-Global Acquisition worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 1.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 38.0% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 137,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 37,982 shares during the period. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canna-Global Acquisition alerts:

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

CNGL stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

Canna-Global Acquisition Company Profile

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.