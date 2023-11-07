Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Free Report) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,517 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Vision Sensing Acquisition worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSAC. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition by 73.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 30,618 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,141,000. 11.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VSAC opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Company Profile

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

