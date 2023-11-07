YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 395,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,599 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in YETI were worth $15,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in YETI by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 7.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in YETI by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in YETI by 67.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Trading Down 3.6 %

YETI stock opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.41. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89.

Insider Activity

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $402.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.70 million. YETI had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 4.19%. Research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $118,276.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,507.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YETI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of YETI from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.94.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

