Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Yiren Digital Trading Up 3.6 %

YRD opened at $2.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a market cap of $207.48 million, a P/E ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.85.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $182.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Yiren Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yiren Digital by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.