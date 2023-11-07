Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
Yiren Digital Trading Up 3.6 %
YRD opened at $2.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a market cap of $207.48 million, a P/E ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.85.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $182.62 million during the quarter.
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.
