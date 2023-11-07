ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $509,039.49 and approximately $45.38 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00083952 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00044647 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00031464 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.