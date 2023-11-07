Zenyatta Capital Management LP Buys 5,000 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for about 1.4% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.48. 53,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,979. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 54.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Melius raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

