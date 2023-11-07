Zenyatta Capital Management LP Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.4% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after buying an additional 19,882 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.26. 852,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,909,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $154.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

