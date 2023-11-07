Zenyatta Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Match Group comprises about 8.0% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Zenyatta Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Match Group worth $12,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Match Group by 92,835.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,632,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 107,412.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709,043 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Match Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,235 shares of company stock worth $458,553. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.21. 933,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,655,682. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

