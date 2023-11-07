Zenyatta Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 300,000 Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,000. Endeavor Group comprises about 4.6% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Endeavor Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.17. 133,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.56). Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 229,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $5,647,929.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 10,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $232,380.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,778.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 229,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $5,647,929.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 712,461 shares of company stock worth $17,282,783. Company insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

