Zenyatta Capital Management LP Sells 135,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 77.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 1.1% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $178,126,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.69.

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $48.89. 16,882,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,047,025. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

