Zenyatta Capital Management LP Sells 7,500 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk comprises 0.6% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 17.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 727.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 61,155 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 17.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $695,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $78.38. The stock had a trading volume of 282,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,292. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.02.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $221,146.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,378.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $221,146.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,378.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,339.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,401 shares of company stock valued at $35,087,773 over the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.36.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

