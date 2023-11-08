1,100 Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Purchased by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

PCOR opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $76.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

Insider Activity

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 97,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $6,513,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,349 shares in the company, valued at $36,434,766.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 97,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $6,513,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,349 shares in the company, valued at $36,434,766.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $213,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,809.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,528 shares of company stock worth $27,986,698. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

