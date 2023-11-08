11,797 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Bought by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in First Horizon by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

