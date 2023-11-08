130 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Acquired by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $200.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.30. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $170.35 and a 1 year high of $210.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

