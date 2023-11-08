209 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Acquired by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 209 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in VMware by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 226,029 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $32,478,000 after acquiring an additional 70,834 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,961 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $879,478.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMware stock opened at $148.75 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $181.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.65.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

