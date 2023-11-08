2,174 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Purchased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 13.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.64.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $174.09 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.55 and a 12 month high of $191.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

