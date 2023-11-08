22,651 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,651 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $169.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

