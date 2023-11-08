2,349 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 98,059.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,554,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,263 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $127,941,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $104,567,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,649,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,627,000 after purchasing an additional 912,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $109.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.03. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

