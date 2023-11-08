23,800 Shares in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Amplitude by 658.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.35. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.90 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.01%. Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $39,473.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,488.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amplitude

(Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.