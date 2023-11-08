2,686,675 Shares in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Bought by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,686,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,924,000. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 1.68% of Certara at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 157.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,743,000 after buying an additional 9,055,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,466,000 after buying an additional 626,267 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 4.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,026,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,416,000 after buying an additional 294,183 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 19.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,877,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,494,000 after buying an additional 626,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Certara by 92.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,737,000 after buying an additional 1,546,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.
In other Certara news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $747,870.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $24.96.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Certara had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.
