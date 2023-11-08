3,385 Shares in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,601,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,445,000 after buying an additional 2,194,015 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 27,195 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLCO opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MLCO shares. Macquarie started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

