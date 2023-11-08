3,762 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bought by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,762 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $72.82. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

