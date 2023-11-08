55,103 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Acquired by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.70. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 147.22%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Equity Residential

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.