650 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,473,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1,614.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total value of $50,165,355.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,544,697,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total value of $50,165,355.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,544,697,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $208,638,072. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MA opened at $389.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $315.15 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

