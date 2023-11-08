708 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $278.69 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.77. The company has a market capitalization of $98.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total transaction of $1,348,772.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,955 shares of company stock worth $8,928,299 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

