8,105 Shares in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Bought by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,105 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,889,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 74.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 110,564 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Price Performance

MDC stock opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.46. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.77.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.22. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $133,118.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

