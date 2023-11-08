8,311 Shares in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day moving average is $83.18. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $96.02.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.