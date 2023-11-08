93,511 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Purchased by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 93,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in CME Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,448 shares of company stock worth $9,538,145 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CME opened at $211.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.66. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $221.76.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.