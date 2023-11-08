957 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Purchased by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after buying an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,495,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,373,000 after buying an additional 99,095 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,832,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,683,000 after buying an additional 205,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,517,000 after buying an additional 211,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $190,823,000.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $238.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.93. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $245.22.
About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF
The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
