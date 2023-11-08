Aavegotchi Market Capitalization Achieves $46.20 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Aavegotchi token can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002473 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $46.20 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Aavegotchi Profile
Aavegotchi’s launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 52,747,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,747,801 tokens. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Aavegotchi
