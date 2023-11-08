AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $142.16 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $250.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

